Fanatics offers jersey promotion in 4 states along with new sports betting app

Eligible app users can win upwards of $150 that will go toward an official jersey when they bet $50 or more.
Fanatics launches new sports betting app, jersey promotion
Fanatics launches new sports betting app, jersey promotion(Fanatics)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 4, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fanatics has announced a new sports betting app and a new promotion to go along with it.

Sports fans and bettors alike can download the new Fanatics Sportsbook to make a bet that will go toward a new jersey. From now until Sept. 18, new users can bet $50 or more to earn $150 in FanCash.

To receive the award during the promotion period, users must be at least 21 years of get and must place a qualifying wager of at least $50 on any event with odds of -500 or longer.

The offer is only valid for users in Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio and Tennessee who created an account on or after Sept. 1.

The retail company took to Instagram to announce the app’s launch earlier this month.

