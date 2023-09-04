France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County, according to Sevier County...
Man shot after dispute in Sevier County, sheriff says
A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Petersen, 81.
Missing Monroe County woman found safe
Carmen Acosta, 9, was last seen in Jefferson City near Coile Road on Saturday evening.
Missing Jefferson City girl found safe
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care,...
Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County

Latest News

Sergio Christel Peratal, 21
Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
It was literally a fish out of water when a French angelfish at the Denver Zoo received a CT...
French angelfish gets CT scan after health scare
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance