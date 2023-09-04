Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they look for a missing man. Sergio Christel Peratal, 21, was last seen on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m., KCSO officials said, and goes by his middle name.

Family told KCSO that Peratal left on foot and has not responded to texts or calls. Additionally, KCSO officials said that Peratal has some cognitive issues. He’s believed to be near Magnolia Street.

Peratal was last seen wearing a multi-colored, checkered button-up shirt. He also has a half-sleeve tattoo of skulls on his upper right arm, KCSO officials said.

Those with information are asked to call 865-215-2243.

