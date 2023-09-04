Labor Day weekend signals end of summer boating season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Labor Day Weekend is often known as the end of the summer boating season.

On the other end, Memorial Day Weekend often signals its beginning. This year the three days folks prepare to start hitting the water were marked by cold temperatures and rain creating a bit of a dud to an East Tennessee summer staple.

”We were worried it was going to be a slow start to the season, as we’ve had a couple of warmer weekends coming out it really started picking up a lot and this past weekend, with Labor Day, it’s been really busy the past couple of days. It’s nice to see boaters getting out and having fun and staying safe,” said Tony Spezia, a dockhand at Volunteer Landing Marina.

Volunteer Landing is different from other marinas in the fact that it plays host to the Vol Navy during UT football games.

”I think it definitely helps with bringing more boaters up here, for the boaters in the Vol Navy, just being able to come up here, and get gas, and not go quite a ways downstream just to get gas or ice or any of that, they can pop right on up here,” said Spezia.

TVA often waits until the end of Labor Day weekend to begin bringing lakes across the system to the winter pool.

Heading into 2023 the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency started pushing heavily to reduce the number of boating deaths across Tennessee.

According to the agency going into the weekend, there were 20 boating-related deaths across Tennessee compared to 24 at the same time last year.

