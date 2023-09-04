Lifestar, THP responds to motorcycle crash in Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US 129 in Blount County on Monday.

Officials shared limited information, but Blount County AMR and UT Lifestar responded to the crash.

THP troopers are investigating.

🚨 Trooper Begley is on scene at US 129, 10mm, investigating a motorcycle injury crash. 🏍️ Please exercise caution in the area, and thank you to AMR Blount and UT Lifestar for their swift response! #RoadSafety #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/SY2VXtauDJ — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) September 4, 2023

