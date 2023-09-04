Lifestar, THP responds to motorcycle crash in Blount County
Officials shared limited information, but Blount County AMR and UT Lifestar responded to the crash.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US 129 in Blount County on Monday.
THP troopers are investigating.
