Lifestar, THP responds to motorcycle crash in Blount County

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US 129 in Blount County on Monday.(Tennessee Highway Patrol)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US 129 in Blount County on Monday.

Officials shared limited information, but Blount County AMR and UT Lifestar responded to the crash.

THP troopers are investigating.

