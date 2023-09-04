Middlesboro Police Department investigating reported racist incident

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating after a reported racist incident.

Officials said the incident happened on August 27 at Wal-Mart.

The incident reportedly involved two juveniles.

Police said one juvenile was using racial slurs and wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

If you have any information, you can call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.

