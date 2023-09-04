Missing man found safe, Knox County sheriff says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was asking for help as they look for a missing man. Sergio Christel Peratal, 21, was last seen on Sept. 2 around 1:30 a.m., KCSO officials said, and goes by his middle name.

The family told KCSO that Peratal left on foot and has not responded to texts or calls. Additionally, KCSO officials said that Peratal has some cognitive issues. He’s believed to be near Magnolia Street.

He was found safe on Linden Avenue on Sept. 4, KCSO officials said.

