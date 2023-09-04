Staying above average, with a few spotty showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our hot afternoons continue as we move into the middle of the week with a few more clouds building each day. Rain chances remain low, but spotty afternoon showers and even a storm will be possible through Thursday as we see a weak disturbance push through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are possible as we head into the overnight hours and thankfully that will limit the fog potential for Tuesday morning. We’ll be off to a mild start as temperatures only drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

More sunshine mixed with clouds will be around as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will remain on the warmer side and above average as we top out near 90 degrees once again, but feel a touch warmer with humidity in place. A stray to spotty shower or storm will be possible, with the better rain chances along the plateau as an area of storms approaches from the west.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will bump up just a touch as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with a weak front slowly making its way towards the region. Afternoons will continue to be toasty as we are in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Good news for those who are heading to the Tennessee game on Saturday we are looking at some lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures remain pleasant in the middle to upper 80s through the weekend.

Low rain chances return with our hot afternoons (WVLT)

