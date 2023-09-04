‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting in South Knoxville, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News Monday.

The shooting happened around the 1400 block of Daylily Drive close to 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Erland said. Officers arrived on scene at in the Montgomery Village area to learn that a woman had been shot and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Erland said.

Officers then reportedly went to University of Tennessee Medical Center, where they found the woman.

“The shooting is under investigation by KPD Homicide Unit detectives, who are working strong leads,” Erland said.

The woman was reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

