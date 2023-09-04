Summer-like weather sticks around for the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking 90-degree days and humidity for the majority of the week.
Labor Day forecast
Labor Day forecast(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s still feeling like summer as today marks the last unofficial day of summer! The heat and humidity stick around for the majority of the week with a mostly dry stretch of weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We could see some patchy fog this morning with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 60s.

All of us are seeing sunshine throughout the day! Highs are near 90 degrees but could feel a little bit warmer with the humidity. Make sure you are wearing plenty of sunscreen if you are going to be outside today!

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs stick around in the lower 90s through Thursday. A few stray showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

A few more spotty downpours and storms move in Thursday. The humidity cranks up too, so it’ll fee a few degrees warmer Thursday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures drop closer to average for the weekend with limited rain chances. The humidity drops as well so it won’t feel as sticky.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

