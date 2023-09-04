TWRA offers ‘First Fish Award’ for your first big catch

It’s free to get this award from the TWRA.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Capturing memories is an important part of life and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is helping anglers in Tennessee do just that.

The TWRA is offering a First Fish Award, which allows those to commemorate the first fish they ever catch in the Volunteer State.

“The award recognizes this special moment with a frameable certificate identifying the angler, the fish caught, and other details of that moment. Size of the fish and age of the angler has no bearing, only that the fish is their first, and that it was caught in Tennessee,” TWRA said.

Here’s how you can get your First Fish Award:

  • Online: This method uses a pdf file which can be used to fill out and print a first fish award at home.
  • By Mail: If you would like to receive a first fish award by mail then simply fill out the online .pdf form provided here and return it to the TWRA Fisheries Management Division at the address on the form (instructions included). This award will be filled out, printed, signed by the Chief of Fisheries, and mailed to the angler.

