UT announces ‘Artful Dodger’ uniforms to honor football legend Condredge Holloway

The uniforms are part of the Smokey Grey series and feature orange accents and a silver-grey helmet.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday will mark 51 years to the day since Condredge Holloway first took the field for the University of Tennessee. As such, the football legend, also known as the Artful Dodger, has inspired Tennessee’s latest uniforms.

The uniforms are part of the Smokey Grey series and feature orange accents and a silver-grey helmet. They also include a retro-inspired grey face mask and double-striped pants.

Holloway, who played from 1971 to 1974, was the first Black player to start at quarterback for an SEC program.

“When we arrived on Rocky Top, one of our primary goals was to honor our storied tradition with a modern twist,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This year’s Smokey Grey uniform does just that; it pays homage to a Tennessee legend and the first African American quarterback in the SEC, Condredge Holloway, but is a modern look for our current student-athletes.”

Tennessee will wear the uniforms for the first time Sept. 9.

