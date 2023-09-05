5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged

The child had already been found two hours before the mother contacted the police.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is facing charges after losing track of her child for more than seven hours on Sunday, according to police.

According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were called to 304 Hickory Hollow Terrace around 8:30 p.m. after 24-year-old Kimona Ruddock reported not seeing her child since 1 p.m. that day.

Ruddock told officers that her 5-year-old was playing outside, behind the apartment, when she looked up at could not see her anymore, the report states. Ruddock explained how she figured the child was simply playing in a different spot and did not go looking for her until shortly before contacting the police.

Unbeknownst to Ruddock, the child was already found and taken into the custody of the Department of Child Services after being located at the AMC movie theater nearly half a mile away at 901 Bell Road. A separate incident report states the child followed an unknown man from the apartment complex, down a busy road and through an intersection to the theater.

Ruddock was arrested and charged with child neglect. She is set to appear in court on September 15.

