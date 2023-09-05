East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department continues wedding day tradition

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department they’re taking the phrase “married to the job” to a whole new level.

In 2014, a firefighter at the department started a tradition where right after being married the bride and groom get on the back of a fire engine and take a quick ride.

Over the years the pictures that have come from these weddings have been seen by dozens of firefighters at the department, as Hunter Creech decided to continue the tradition at his wedding last month after hearing about others who have done the same.

“I thought it was one of the highlights of our wedding. I thought it was great, everyone thought it was great, and it meant a lot to me since this department already means a lot to me and just to incorporate that into our wedding was something really special,” said Creech.

Creech and his wife Bailee got onto the back of Engine 1 and rode just a short way down a long driveway and captured a few pictures of the two of them in their full wedding attire.

“I’m thankful we were able to do that and carry on the tradition this department has,” said Creech.

This now makes the fourth couple to use an engine from the department on their wedding day, according to the fire chief.

