East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department continues wedding day tradition

Hunter and Bailee Creech are now the fourth couple to incorporate the fire engine into their wedding day within the department.
Hunter and Bailee Creech are now the fourth couple to incorporate the fire engine into their wedding day within the department.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - At the East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department they’re taking the phrase “married to the job” to a whole new level.

In 2014, a firefighter at the department started a tradition where right after being married the bride and groom get on the back of a fire engine and take a quick ride.

Over the years the pictures that have come from these weddings have been seen by dozens of firefighters at the department, as Hunter Creech decided to continue the tradition at his wedding last month after hearing about others who have done the same.

“I thought it was one of the highlights of our wedding. I thought it was great, everyone thought it was great, and it meant a lot to me since this department already means a lot to me and just to incorporate that into our wedding was something really special,” said Creech.

Creech and his wife Bailee got onto the back of Engine 1 and rode just a short way down a long driveway and captured a few pictures of the two of them in their full wedding attire.

“I’m thankful we were able to do that and carry on the tradition this department has,” said Creech.

This now makes the fourth couple to use an engine from the department on their wedding day, according to the fire chief.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot after a dispute with another man in Sevier County, according to Sevier County...
Man shot after dispute in Sevier County, sheriff says
A Silver Alert was issued for Barbara Petersen, 81.
Missing Monroe County woman found safe
Carmen Acosta, 9, was last seen in Jefferson City near Coile Road on Saturday evening.
Missing Jefferson City girl found safe
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care,...
Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Watts hit another vehicle head-on, killing Caitlyn Branam, 25, and Donna Morris, 67.
Two killed in Anderson Co. crash, THP says
Hunter and Bailee Creech are now the fourth couple to incorporate the fire engine into their...
East Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department continues wedding day tradition
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Anderson County on Aug. 31, according to a...
Two killed in Anderson Co. crash, THP says
Tami Manis, the world's Longest Competitive Mullet winner.
East Tenn. woman claims Guinness World Record for world’s longest competitive mullet