Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lot comes to mind when East Tennesseans think of Knoxville. Some people might imagine Neyland Stadium on game day or the city’s urban wilderness. Now, however, big changes are coming to Knoxville’s most iconic structure: the Sunsphere.

The Sunsphere is the design child of architecture firm Community Tectonics. They designed the Sunsphere for the 1982 World’s Fair, inspired by the fair’s theme “Energy Turns the World.” The golden sphere at the top was meant to symbolize the energy of the Sun, while the tower was originally blue to blend in with the sky.

Anyone familiar with Knoxville will tell you that the Sunsphere’s base is green. Now, Visit Knoxville is repainting it to better align with the designers’ original vision. Beginning on Oct. 1, painters will be returning the tower to its original PANTONE color Classic Blue 19-4052 TCX. The project should only cause minor inconveniences to visitors.

“It is very rewarding to see the collaborative work put into these renovation plans,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “We cannot wait to share the completed project with the community and visitors in future years.”

The paintjob, expected to finish by the end of the year, is only Phase One of the city’s plans with the Sunsphere. Starting next year, the city will be installing a visitor center on the third floor of the Sunsphere. It’ll include a retail space, visitor information and more. That construction is expected to be done by the end of 2024.

“The Sunsphere is an iconic symbol of our city, and these renovations will have a significant impact,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “This project will help us showcase our past while also introducing visitors to the vibrant, welcoming city we are today! We are proud of the partnerships that are helping bring this vision to life and I look forward to the Sunsphere, once again, serving as a gateway to everything downtown has to offer.”

Both projects will mark Knoxville’s first dip into the Sunsphere Fund. The fund, operated by Visit Knoxville, is aimed at preserving and enhancing the historic structure.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.