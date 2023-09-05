More heat with a few spotty showers and storms Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Patchy cloud cover will continue to remain in the forecast through the overnight with areas of patchy dense fog developing by sunrise. A few spotty showers and storms remain in the forecast over the next few days, but many of us will stay dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will continue to diminish as we head through the evening and in its place with be areas of fog for Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be slow to cool once again and many areas are going to be in the upper 60s to near 70 to start. Take it slow as you head to work and school in the morning before sunshine returns for the afternoon.

As we head through the morning, we’ll keep an eye to the west with showers and storms developing across Middle Tennessee and move east. The storms will continue to weaken as they move eastward and that’s why temperatures will still top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Clouds will build through the afternoon and will help keep temperatures a touch cooler, but even so, our humidity will remain elevated and make it feel a bit warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak front will slide into the region Thursday sparking a few additional showers and downpours, but the overall threat for rain will remain low. The one positive it will bring is lower humidity. Some slightly cooler temperatures will be in store as well as we get back closer to normal.

Heading into the weekend our temperatures will be back into the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. The lower humidity will make it feel nice if you are heading out to the Vols game, just make sure to have some sunscreen!

