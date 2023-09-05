‘Non-native’ species spotted at Kentucky lake

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A flamingo has been spotted at a Kentucky lake.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed reports of a flamingo at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County.

Fish and Wildlife told us that the flamingo was most likely displaced from the Yucatan Peninsula during Hurricane Idalia, according to their Migratory Bird Program Coordinator John Brunjes.

They say there have been flamingo sightings in the past several days that occurred all across the southeast and into Ohio.

As a migratory bird, it is expected that the flamingo will work its way back south and meet up with other flamingos before trying to return to its origin.

