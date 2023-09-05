Oak Ridge non-profit making sure no child sleeps outside

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A non-profit in Anderson County is fighting homelessness and wants to make sure no child is homeless.

“Our big concentration is families with children,” said Sheila Michel, the Founder and Chairman of the Board for Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless, said. “We have a lot of homeless families in Anderson County, unfortunately, so we have a motto that ‘no child sleeps outside,’ and we’re working very hard to make that come true.”

TORCH is a nonprofit organization that started in 2013. Since then they’ve been able to find homes for around 400 families. They meet the families either through schools, churches or hospitals.

“We meet with folks that are out on the streets. We assess what their barriers are to getting into housing and try to help them remove any of those barriers, especially families with children. The biggest issue that we have is trying to figure out a place for the children to go immediately,” said Andy O’Quinn, the Executive Director for TORCH.

TORCH places the families in duplex-style homes rather than a shelter. They own two temporary housing units called Agape House and Bookhart Village, where they house up to 9 families until they find permanent homes.

“If we’re going to end homelessness in the future or end homelessness in 2030, we need to start with the children and the situations that they’re in right now. Children can get in a mindset where they think of themselves as, ‘This is as far as I can go.’ They see how far there parents go and they think, ‘My parents are in poverty and so that’s as far as I’m going to be able to go.’ What we wanted to do was create an environment where children would not even know they’re homeless,” said O’Quinn.

Since there are no homeless shelters in Anderson County, homeless families had to go to a shelter in Knox County or be placed in a communal living facility. TORCH wants to keep families together and in their own safe space.

“My favorite part is when we move a family into housing and the kids are running around the apartment complex or running around the house and they’re deciding who is going to stay in that room and they’re moving in their beds and bunk beds. It’s a lot of fun to watch a kid move into their new home,” said O’Quinn.

Michal said their dream is to have a child not even realize that their homeless or the situation they are going through. The Oak Ridge Housing Authority manages the properties on behalf of TORCH, which allows TORCH case managers to devote more time to helping families find the assistance they need and secure permanent housing.

TORCH has been able to operate on private donations alone. They hope to expand their resources to even more areas soon. Anyone interested in learning more about the organization can visit their website.

