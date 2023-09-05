Regulation to eliminate ‘gun show loophole’ proposed by Biden administration

NBC News said the “gun show loophole” has been cited for years as a major hole in the federal background check system.
gun show
gun show
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) - The White House has proposed a new regulation to eliminate the “gun show loophole,” which, according to NBC News, is one of the biggest attempts to regulate the sale of firearms in years.

The Biden administration said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is proposing a new rule that says anyone who deals in firearms for profit needs to get a federal license and conduct criminal background checks no matter where they sell guns.

The ATF reportedly licenses about 80,000 brick-and-mortar gun dealers; however, gun sales occur outside of that system, skating by without having to do background checks.

“There’s little chance of such a measure passing through both chambers of Congress. Republicans narrowly control the House, and Democrats have a thin majority in the Senate, meaning they would need substantial Republican support to overcome a filibuster,” NBC News said.

