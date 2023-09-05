Tennessee breaks top 10 in AP College Football Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee jumped three places in the AP College Football Poll Tuesday, breaking into the top ten with a #9 ranking.

The bump comes after Tennessee’s win over Virginia Saturday in Nashville. They sit just behind Washington and Penn State, with Georgia, Michigan and Alabama sitting up top.

Now, Tennessee is is looking forward to their next game against Austin Peay in Neyland Stadium this Saturday at 5 p.m.

