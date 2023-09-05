Tennessee breaks top 10 in AP College Football Poll

The bump comes after Tennessee’s win over Virginia Saturday in Nashville.
Saturday marks the start of year three for Tennessee’s Josh Heupel as head coach of the Volunteers.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee jumped three places in the AP College Football Poll Tuesday, breaking into the top ten with a #9 ranking.

The bump comes after Tennessee’s win over Virginia Saturday in Nashville. They sit just behind Washington and Penn State, with Georgia, Michigan and Alabama sitting up top.

Previous Coverage: Vols surge into week two with dominant first win

Now, Tennessee is is looking forward to their next game against Austin Peay in Neyland Stadium this Saturday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US...
Lifestar, THP respond to motorcycle crash in Blount County
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Sergio Christel Peratal, 21
Missing man found safe, Knox County sheriff says
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care,...
Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County

Latest News

Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Vols surge into week two with dominant first win
The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2.
Tennessee secures win over Virginia, 49-13
Josh Heupel talks Tennessee's win over Virginia and new uniforms
Josh Heupel Speaks After Virginia Win
UT announces ‘Artful Dodger’ uniforms to honor football legend Condredge Holloway
UT announces ‘Artful Dodger’ uniforms to honor football legend Condredge Holloway