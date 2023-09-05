Tracking a few more clouds and spotty showers today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hot afternoons continue with more clouds and spotty showers heading into the next few days. The good news is cooler temperatures and lower humidity arrive just in time for the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few clouds this morning with some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but feeling sticky with the humidity.

That mixture of sun and clouds continues throughout the day today with a few more clouds moving in this afternoon. Highs are still near 90 degrees, but feeling a few degrees warmer with the high humidity. A few spotty showers and storms arrive later this afternoon to evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for spotty showers and storms continues Wednesday and Thursday. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 each day and feeling warmer.

The humidity starts to drop Friday and especially by the time we get into the weekend!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking just a stray shower or two this weekend with sunshine, highs in the mid-80s, and lower humidity! The weather looks great for the first UT home football game!

Tuesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

