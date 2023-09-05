Two killed in Anderson Co. crash, THP says

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Anderson County on Aug. 31, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

According to the report, Stephen Watts, 54, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 near the 128-mile marker in Anderson County.

Watts hit another vehicle head-on, killing Caitlyn Branam, 25, and Donna Morris, 67.

Warrs is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness and two counts of vehicular homicide by impairment.

