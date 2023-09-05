Upcoming Maryville Publix to host hiring event

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Publix set to open soon in Maryville is looking for employees. Store officials will be hosting a hiring fair Friday and Saturday.

The location will open near Foothills Mall. Those interested in attending the hiring event can shoot an application in here after selecting store 1779.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pk.

