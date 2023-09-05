Upcoming Maryville Publix to host hiring event

The location will open near Foothills Mall.
Generic image for Publix
Generic image for Publix(WECT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Publix set to open soon in Maryville is looking for employees. Store officials will be hosting a hiring fair Friday and Saturday.

The location will open near Foothills Mall. Those interested in attending the hiring event can shoot an application in here after selecting store 1779.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pk.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US...
Lifestar, THP responds to motorcycle crash in Blount County
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Sergio Christel Peratal, 21
Missing man found safe, Knox County sheriff says
Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care,...
Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County

Latest News

44-year-old Shannon Walker
Deadly Kingston Pike crash suspect’s case moved to grand jury in death of Ben Kredich
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder of 4-year-old waives court hearing
Knoxville's Sunsphere
Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, raises her fist with Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, after a...
Gloria Johnson announces Senate run against Marsha Blackburn