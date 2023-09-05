Vols excited about home opener

Tennessee plays Austin Peay Saturday at 5:00 p.m. inside Neyland Stadium
Tennessee offensive tackle
Tennessee offensive tackle(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are looking forward to their home opener this Saturday against Austin Peay.

Big John Campbell, the tackle transfer from Miami, talked Tuesday about his now-viral block, his mom, Vol Nation and even eating at Waffle House.

With Saturday’s home opener against Austin Peay on deck, the 9th-ranked Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Tuesday morning to begin on-field prep for the in-state matchup. The Vols and Governors square off at 5 p.m. ET inside Neyland Stadium for UT’s first home game since Week 10 of the 2022 campaign.

Coming off a 49-13 neutral site triumph last week against Virginia in Nashville, Tennessee’s young players remain eager for the opportunity to play in UT’s riverside gridiron cathedral.

24 newcomers saw their first action in Orange & White at Nissan Stadium, and many more look to make their debuts and seize opportunities inside Neyland Stadium donning the “Artful Dodger” Smokey Grey uniforms this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US...
Lifestar, THP respond to motorcycle crash in Blount County
Knoxville's Sunsphere
Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the...
Tennessee breaks top 10 in AP College Football Poll
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Vols surge into week two with dominant first win
The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2.
Tennessee secures win over Virginia, 49-13
Josh Heupel talks Tennessee's win over Virginia and new uniforms
Josh Heupel Speaks After Virginia Win