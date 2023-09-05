Vols excited about home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are looking forward to their home opener this Saturday against Austin Peay.

Big John Campbell, the tackle transfer from Miami, talked Tuesday about his now-viral block, his mom, Vol Nation and even eating at Waffle House.

You gotta love this young man! @_jcamp74 keeping it real when it comes to his Blockbuster play, his Mom, Vol Nation and yes, eating at Waffle House 😀 #GBO @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/o7ddW2gBPA — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 5, 2023

With Saturday’s home opener against Austin Peay on deck, the 9th-ranked Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Tuesday morning to begin on-field prep for the in-state matchup. The Vols and Governors square off at 5 p.m. ET inside Neyland Stadium for UT’s first home game since Week 10 of the 2022 campaign.

Coming off a 49-13 neutral site triumph last week against Virginia in Nashville, Tennessee’s young players remain eager for the opportunity to play in UT’s riverside gridiron cathedral.

24 newcomers saw their first action in Orange & White at Nissan Stadium, and many more look to make their debuts and seize opportunities inside Neyland Stadium donning the “Artful Dodger” Smokey Grey uniforms this weekend.

