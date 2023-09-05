West, Alcoa remain #1 in Tenn. AP State High School Football Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week’s high school football state rankings are out.

Maryville, Farragut and Bearden remain among the top 10 teams in class 6A.

Defending state champ West is still number one in 5A at (3-0).

Greeneville drops from one to two in Class-4A despite not losing.

Alcoa is tops in Class-3A, undefeated Gatlinburg-Pittman is 5th and Kingston (2-1) comes in at #10 this week.

Coalfield is third in single-A and third in Division-II Class-2A is Knoxville Webb

Division I – Class 6A

1. Bradley Central (5) 3-0 168 2

2. Oakland (10) 2-1 165 1

3. Brentwood 3-0 132 5

4. Germantown (1) 3-0 131 4

5. Maryville (3) 2-1 130 3

6. Farragut 2-1 64 6

7. Riverdale 2-1 62 8

8. Mt. Juliet 3-0 49 T9

9. Bartlett 2-1 38 NR

10. Bearden 1-2 26 T9

Others receiving votes: Collierville 24. Ravenwood 13. Dobyns-Bennett 9. William Blount 9. Hardin Valley 8. Houston 6. Cleveland 5. Coffee County 3. Cookeville 1. Jefferson County 1. Siegel 1.

Division I – Class 5A

1. Knoxville West (18) 3-0 180 1

2. Henry County 3-0 165 2

3. Nolensville 3-0 126 3

4. Munford 3-0 112 6

5. Centennial 3-0 111 7

6. Page 2-1 90 5

7. Oak Ridge 2-0 77 NR

8. Powell (1) 1-2 53 4

9. Beech 1-2 29 8

(tie) Walker Valley 3-0 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Hendersonville 19. Southwind 14. Rhea County 11. Knoxville Central 9. East Hamilton 6. Knoxville Halls 5. McMinn County 4. Springfield 4. Sevier County 1.

Division I – Class 4A

1. Pearl-Cohn (11) 3-0 169 2

2. Greeneville (6) 2-0 161 1

3. Elizabethton (1) 3-0 156 3

4. Upperman (1) 3-0 135 4

5. Hardin County 3-0 113 6

6. Stone Memorial 3-0 74 8

7. Haywood County 2-1 61 5

8. Red Bank 2-1 51 7

9. Crockett County 3-0 31 NR

10. Macon County 2-1 26 10

Others receiving votes: Loudon 12. Marshall County 11. Obion County 11. White County 9. Gibbs 7. Anderson County 6. Lexington 5. Creek Wood 3. White House 2. Carter 2.

Division I – Class 1A

1. South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 173 1

2. Dresden (5) 3-0 157 2

3. Coalfield 3-0 124 4

4. McKenzie 2-1 112 3

5. Moore County 3-0 106 6

6. Whitwell 3-0 89 5

7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 2-1 68 9

8. Union City 1-2 31 8

9. Sale Creek 2-1 25 7

10. Cloudland 2-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 16. Richland 12. Oakdale 11. Clay County 11. Eagleville 10. Halls 7. South Fulton 6. Gleason 5. Chattanooga Prep 3. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1. Humboldt 1.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Franklin Road Academy (6) 3-0 157 1

2. CPA (10) 2-1 145 2

3. Knoxville Webb (1) 3-0 119 3

4. Boyd Buchanan 3-0 106 4

