Where does the money from Tennessee Valley Fair go?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is back for its 103rd season with big plans to continue giving back to the community.

“We’re a nonprofit organization so our mission is to give back to our community,” Marketing Coordinator Abby Villas said. “We have a big emphasis on agricultural education and so being able to give that opportunity to Knoxvillians and East Tennesseeans, it’s amazing.”

The fair has been a staple of East Tennessee and has made giving back a main priority as they have donated over $150,000 dollars to organizations such as Love Kitchen and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“Since 2002, we have actually given $160,000 back to the community. For example, we have given over $85,000 to the Love Kitchen since the early 2000s. We’ve given over $100,000 to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital through that,” said Foundation Coordinator Kristen Bright. “With the foundation, it’s really important that we continue to give back through the fair. So it’s really exciting that we can do that for the community.”

On top of donations, the fair also gives back $65,000 in prize money to youth competitors and $6,000 per year on scholarships.

“The foundation actually started in 2018. it was established then as a way to create funds for scholarships and generate more agriculture opportunities and programming for our youth exhibitors and the youth of east Tennessee,” said Bright.

