Woman charged with elder abuse after Knoxville break-in, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has been charged with elder abuse after breaking into a Knoxville home Friday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The break-in happened around 7 p.m., the report said, on Babelay Road. When officers arrived on-scene, the 91 year old homeowner told them that Jennifer Hickey, 47, had come to the home’s front porch and thrown a soda can at her, hitting her in the head. The homeowner also told police that Hickey had knocked her down and entered the house.

According to the report, the elderly woman “was able to make it the roadway and flag down a passerby who called law enforcement. When officers’ [SIC] cleared the residence we made contact with the arrestee, Jennifer Hickey, who said that that was her house now and she belonged there.”

Additionally, the report said, Hickey told officers she had taken Methadone earlier in the day. She was also charged with aggravated burglary.

