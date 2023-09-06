Barricade situation at Oak Ridge apartment complex causes school dismissal changes

According to Lay, a person barricaded themselves inside a unit at Tara Hills Apartments and claimed to have weapons.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A situation at an Oak Ridge apartment complex will cause changes to Oak Ridge Schools’ dismissal schedule, Executive Director of School Leadership Bruce Lay announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lay, a person barricaded themselves inside a unit at Tara Hills Apartments and claimed to have weapons. As such, no students will be dropped off at the complex until law enforcement clears the situation. Parents are being asked to pick their children up at school.

Preschool, Jefferson Middle School and Woodland students, along with some Oak Ridge High School and Secret City Academy students, are affected by the change, Lay said.

