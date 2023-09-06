Construction continues after flooding closes Monroe Co. road
Construction continues after flooding from Aug. 15 storm destroyed part of SR 165 in Monroe County.
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued to work on repairing SR 165, Cherohala Skyway, after flooding destroyed part of the roadway.
On Aug. 15, a severe storm caused flooding across East Tennessee. As a result, part of the roadway collapsed.
Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi said they anticipated the road to reopen on Sept. 22.
