Construction continues after flooding closes Monroe Co. road

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued to work on repairing SR 165, Cherohala Skyway, after flooding destroyed part of the roadway.

On Aug. 15, a severe storm caused flooding across East Tennessee. As a result, part of the roadway collapsed.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi said they anticipated the road to reopen on Sept. 22.

Update: Work continues on SR 165 (Cherohala Skyway) in Monroe County. Roadway is anticipated to reopen by Friday, September 22. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/Uob13J1EGA — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) September 6, 2023

