Could Tennessee basketball win the SEC? Blue Ribbon thinks so

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Basketball Vols have been picked by Blue Ribbon to win the SEC. At preseason #6 they are the highest-ranked SEC squad in the poll, ahead of Arkansas (8), Kentucky (11), Texas A&M (17), Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

This is the fourth straight year that Tennessee has appeared in the top 10 of Blue Ribbon’s preseason poll.

The annual Yearbook has also recognized Tennessee fifth-year senior Santiago Vescovi as a preseason 4th team All-American. Vescovi was also included on the preseason all-conference team by Blue Ribbon.

