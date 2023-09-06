Could Tennessee basketball win the SEC? Blue Ribbon thinks so

The annual publication picks Tennessee to win the SEC.
Santiago Vescovi
Santiago Vescovi(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Basketball Vols have been picked by Blue Ribbon to win the SEC. At preseason #6 they are the highest-ranked SEC squad in the poll, ahead of Arkansas (8), Kentucky (11), Texas A&M (17), Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

This is the fourth straight year that Tennessee has appeared in the top 10 of Blue Ribbon’s preseason poll.

The annual Yearbook has also recognized Tennessee fifth-year senior Santiago Vescovi as a preseason 4th team All-American. Vescovi was also included on the preseason all-conference team by Blue Ribbon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials announced they were investigating a motorcycle crash on US...
Lifestar, THP respond to motorcycle crash in Blount County
Knoxville's Sunsphere
Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
‘Strong leads’ after Knoxville shooting, police say
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Tennessee offensive tackle
Vols excited about home opener
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the...
Tennessee breaks top 10 in AP College Football Poll
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Vols surge into week two with dominant first win
The Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 2.
Tennessee secures win over Virginia, 49-13