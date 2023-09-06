A drop in humidity is on the way after spotty storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moving into Wednesday evening we’ll have a couple of spotty showers and downpours that will be moving through. We’ll stay in the 80s moving through the next couple of hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll start Thursday basically where we were on Wednesday morning. We’ll have some areas of rain and patches of fog. We’ll have temperatures near 70 with some upper 60s not out of the question.

Spotty rain for the morning with sunshine building for the afternoon will get our high temperatures to near 86 for the afternoon.

Thursday evening will be warm and pleasant.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s Friday that will really start to bring the changes. Sunshine is back and we’ll start to drop the humidity levels rolling into the weekend.

The high on Friday will be near 86 once again. Just a limited chance for rain.

The weekend stays warm and into the mid to upper 80s, but it’s going to be a bit more comfortable with the lower humidity values. It should be a nice weekend to go out on the boat or camping.

Another pleasant weekend is ahead for us with just limited rain chances. (WVLT)

