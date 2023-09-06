Here is a list of events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these fun events for you and your family to Find Your Fun!

Friday, September 8th

It’s football time in Tennessee! The East Tennessee History Center is hosting a pep rally this Friday starting at 5 p.m. and runs till 7 p.m.. Food from Taco Mafia and Your Sugar Therapy will be there along with live music from “West Wend”, UT Spirit Team and a special appearance from Todd Kelly Jr..

The Tennessee Valley Fair is back in town and kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at Chilhowee Park. You and the family can enjoy rides, live music and food! Tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for children and seniors, kids five and under are free. The fair starts this Friday, Sept. 8, and will run through the following Sunday, September 17.

Saturday, September 9th

Christmas and Halloween are still a little bit away, but this weekend you can get a taste of both at the Cherokee Caverns. Movie in the caverns is happening this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. through 12:45 p.m.. Tickets are $12 and include a self guided cave tour. Parking is free. Chairs will be provided, but feel free to bring a comfy camp fire chair or blanket, temperatures are near 60 in the cave.

If you are looking to continue the movie theme, you can head over to the Mabry-Hazen house for movies at the museum! The first of a two-month event is happening Saturday with the showing of “The Muppets”. Each movie will be played at a different location through October, admission is free, but donations are welcome with the proceeds going to the preservation the museum does!

Sunday, September 10th

Do you have a creative and artistic side? The Farragut Community Center is hosting Artfest Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m.. There will be nine different activities including: spin art, rock painting, seed painting and more!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.