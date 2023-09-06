‘I’m so honored’: Dolly Parton congratulates local school band

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The legendary Dolly Parton congratulated the Franklin High School Band (The Franklin Band) for two upcoming performances.

The Franklin Band will perform at the Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 9, and play songs from Parton’s album “The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones.”

“I’m so honored that you’re going to be playing my songs and I hope you have as much fun playing them as I did writing them,” the iconic singer said.

Dolly also congratulated the band on their upcoming performance in New York City. The Franklin Band will perform in NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“That is so exciting and I know that you will be amazing so now don’t you ever forget marching band rules,” Parton said. “I should know, because I was in the high school marching band too. And look at me now, from rags to rhinestones.”

The exhibition will be held at Nolensville High School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

