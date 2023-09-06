‘I’m so honored’: Dolly Parton congratulates local school band

Dolly congratulated the Franklin High School Marching Band for two upcoming shows.
Dolly Parton congratulated the Franklin High School Marching Band for two upcoming shows.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The legendary Dolly Parton congratulated the Franklin High School Band (The Franklin Band) for two upcoming performances.

The Franklin Band will perform at the Williamson County Marching Band Exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 9, and play songs from Parton’s album “The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones.”

“I’m so honored that you’re going to be playing my songs and I hope you have as much fun playing them as I did writing them,” the iconic singer said.

Dolly also congratulated the band on their upcoming performance in New York City. The Franklin Band will perform in NYC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“That is so exciting and I know that you will be amazing so now don’t you ever forget marching band rules,” Parton said. “I should know, because I was in the high school marching band too. And look at me now, from rags to rhinestones.”

The exhibition will be held at Nolensville High School. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Rebecca Dishman, 25
Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body found in water
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Two guests at the Tennessee Valley Fair walk by Mamma Jane's funnel cake trailer on Tuesday.
Where does the money from Tennessee Valley Fair go?

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
Woodcarving at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Tennessee mascot Smokey celebrates with fans in the second half of an NCAA college football...
New World Order | Streaming the new reality to watch college sports
UT Board of Trustees consider guaranteed admission for Tennessee high schoolers
UT Board of Trustees consider guaranteed admission for Tennessee high schoolers
Ben tracks a higher chance of rain Friday through Sunday
Tracking more rain and storms heading into the weekend
For the University of Tennessee, the team’s at least one game, is Saturday when the Vols open...
The trouble with streaming