Knox Co. man arrested after shooting at police, Marshals say

A Knox County man was arrested Wednesday after shooting at U.S. Marshals, according to officials.
Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox Co. man was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning in Hamblen Co. after shooting at officers, according to officials with the USMS.

Mark Sullivan fired a weapon at officers while they were serving an outstanding warrant. After further inspection, marshals determined Sullivan had an airsoft weapon.

Sullivan had active warrants for probation violations and aggravated stalking out of Knox Co.

“Sullivan attempted to elude the officers after firing upon them,” officials said. “A taser was deployed to affect the arrest.”

Sullivan was charged with nine counts of assault on law enforcement officers from the arrest.

“The officers showed great restraint in making the arrest. The subject was armed with several airsoft pistols and rifles that look identical to real firearms. Some had the orange tips and some did not. Even with the orange tips, it is extremely difficult to make such a split-second determination if the weapon is real or not. I am amazed this did not result in an officer-involved shooting and I give tremendous credit to the officers for their amazing discernment in that situation.”

David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee

