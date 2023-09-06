Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body found in water

KCSO officials said the man is white, either middle-aged or older and has no identifying marks.
KCSO Cruiser
KCSO Cruiser(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public for help in identifying a man who was found dead in the water on Aug. 30.

At around 9:00 a.m., KCSO officers responded to the 78000 block of Kara Lane about a dead man floating in the water near residential docks.

KCSO officials said the man is white, either middle-aged or older and has no identifying marks. He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt with an electronic gaming device in his pocket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit detectives at 865-215-2243.

