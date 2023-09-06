Knox County neighborhood protesting new affordable housing development

The proposed housing development is affordable housing for people who make less than $70,000 a year.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in a West Knox County neighborhood are fighting against a proposed affordable housing development.

The development, Choto Landing, will be a 56-unit townhome community providing quality and affordable housing for people who earn less than $70,000 a year.

Neighbors near the development’s land cited concerns about increased traffic in the area and potential flooding concerns.

Pete Horton, a neighbor who lives a few minutes from the land, said he was critical of the proposed plan.

“Is this the best way for us to spend our money as a community? I think we can get much better returns and provide much better resources for families in need than this particular development. Personally, I think it’s the developer that is pushing this for their own financial reason,” Horton said.

Dominion Group, the real estate development company behind the proposal released a statement today.

“We understand that neighbors passionately care about their community and want what they believe is best for their family and children. We fully expect and welcome questions, concerns and difficult conversations,” Peter Hall, President of Dominion Group, wrote in the release.

The Knoxville-Knox County Planning commission will vote on the proposed plan on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

