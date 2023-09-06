‘Lil Larry’ the famous donkey born at the fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s fair to say that ‘Lil Larry’ the donkey is a big part of the Tennessee Valley Fair.

The fair in general is a major event happening every year here in East Tennessee, whether you’re going for the rides or the food, some people are there for the birthday bash of the year.

Corbin Cox is the owner of The Little Ponderosa Zoo, in Clinton, TN. His dad was actually the one to first meet ‘Lil Larry’ and it’s why he has a special event that everyone is invited to every year at the fair.

“He is the oldest donkey I own, yes he is and he’s such a staple at the fair I’m going to keep him as long as we can,” said Cox.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is celebrating more than 100 years of fun, but ‘Lil Larry’ the donkey is celebrating 22 years of a good life.

“So we have ‘Lil Larry’, he is the little donkey that was born at the Tennessee Valley Fair,” said Cox.

Every year Cox sets up a petting zoo at the fair. In 2001, he and his father never expected one of the donkeys they brought would give birth right there at the fair.

“He was born actually at the Tennessee Valley Fair in the pin, my dad actually didn’t even know his mother was pregnant, it was sort of a fluke thing, especially didn’t expect him to be born down there,” said Cox. And the decision on what to name the new foal was a no brainer. “The fair President at the time, it was actually born on his birthday, and his name is Larry Suchumski. So then we named the donkey ‘Lil Larry’, and so its just been a running joke ever since its been a lot of fun though as you can tell.”

There will be cake and ice cream for everyone on Sept. 17.

Cox said he doesn’t know which Larry is a bigger deal to the folks at the fair.

“It’s a toss up at this point but Larry Suchumski always makes sure to be down there for Larry’s birthday and they sit next to each other, that way everybody can just say happy birthday to the both of them. Two birds with one stone. It’s a good party it really is,” said Cox.

According to Cox, the cake is bigger than ‘Lil Larry’ himself. He will be located at Kiddie Land for everyone to come out and meet him.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.