Man charged in deadly Kingston Pike crash released on bond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shannon Walker, the man charged in the deadly Kingston Pike crash that killed 24-year-old Ben Kredich, was released on bond Wednesday.

Walker was accused of driving while under the influence, crossing the road and hitting Kredich, killing him. According to an incident report from the crash, Walker had been taken to Parkwest Medical Center and given Narcan for an overdose prior to the crash, leaving the hospital less than an hour before Kredich was hit.

Previous Coverage: Deadly Kingston Pike crash suspect’s case moved to grand jury in death of Ben Kredich

As part of his release, Walker is required to wear a SCRAM bracelet. He must wear it on his ankle 24/7, allowing it to test his sweat for blood alcohol concentration. Additionally, Walker is not allowed to drink or take nonprescribed drugs and must get a weekly drug screening.

Previous Coverage: ‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed

Walker’s bond was set at $35,000.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.