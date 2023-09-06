Man charged in deadly Kingston Pike crash released on bond

Walker is accused of driving while under the influence, crossing the road and hitting Ben Kredich, killing him.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shannon Walker, the man charged in the deadly Kingston Pike crash that killed 24-year-old Ben Kredich, was released on bond Wednesday.

Walker was accused of driving while under the influence, crossing the road and hitting Kredich, killing him. According to an incident report from the crash, Walker had been taken to Parkwest Medical Center and given Narcan for an overdose prior to the crash, leaving the hospital less than an hour before Kredich was hit.

Previous Coverage: Deadly Kingston Pike crash suspect’s case moved to grand jury in death of Ben Kredich

As part of his release, Walker is required to wear a SCRAM bracelet. He must wear it on his ankle 24/7, allowing it to test his sweat for blood alcohol concentration. Additionally, Walker is not allowed to drink or take nonprescribed drugs and must get a weekly drug screening.

Previous Coverage: ‘He was always my brother’ | Family of person killed in the Kingston Pike crash says he will be missed

Walker’s bond was set at $35,000.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Dishman, 25
Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child
Knoxville's Sunsphere
Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body found in water
Jennifer Hickey, 47
Woman charged with elder abuse after Knoxville break-in, police say

Latest News

Another pleasant weekend is ahead for us with just limited rain chances.
A drop in humidity is on the way after spotty storms
Spotty showers and storms continue with more heat
Spotty showers and storms continue with more heat
Tara Hills Apartments
Oak Ridge police, SWAT arrest man who barricaded himself in apartment with gun, ORPD says
A woman has been charged with elder abuse after breaking into a Knoxville home Friday,...
Woman charged with elder abuse after Knoxville break-in, police say