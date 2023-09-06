Retired Knox County K-9 dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has died, officials with the KCSO announced Wednesday.

K-9 Argo had surgery in October to remove two masses, one was benign and the other was a tumor, officials said.

Argo retired after his surgery. He was in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit before moving on to the K-9 training division.

“After retirement, ARGO spent his days getting lots of love from his family; he will be missed but not forgotten,” officials said.

