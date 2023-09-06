Retired Knox County K-9 dies
The retired K-9 was in the narcotics unit and then spent time in the training division.
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has died, officials with the KCSO announced Wednesday.
K-9 Argo had surgery in October to remove two masses, one was benign and the other was a tumor, officials said.
Previous Coverage: Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis
Argo retired after his surgery. He was in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit before moving on to the K-9 training division.
“After retirement, ARGO spent his days getting lots of love from his family; he will be missed but not forgotten,” officials said.
