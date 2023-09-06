Retired Knox County K-9 dies

The retired K-9 was in the narcotics unit and then spent time in the training division.(KCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has died, officials with the KCSO announced Wednesday.

K-9 Argo had surgery in October to remove two masses, one was benign and the other was a tumor, officials said.

Argo retired after his surgery. He was in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit before moving on to the K-9 training division.

“After retirement, ARGO spent his days getting lots of love from his family; he will be missed but not forgotten,” officials said.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon are saddened to announce the passing of one of our recently retired...

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

