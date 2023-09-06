Spotty showers and storms continue with more heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers and storms continue to pop up today and tomorrow morning. Temperatures remain hot, but we are tracking a cool down and lower humidity by the end of the week and especially by the weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are seeing widespread patchy to dense fog this morning, so take it easy as you are hitting the road. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

Some sunshine is expected mid-morning to early afternoon, but more clouds filter in this afternoon as spotty showers and storms arrive. We could see a few showers along the Plateau mid-morning, but most of the rain arrives by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will top out near 88 degrees but feel warmer with the humidity. Those spotty showers linger overnight into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak front continues to move through Thursday morning bringing a few spotty showers, mainly early. Highs drop into the mid-80s with the humidity slowly dropping throughout the day. We should see more sunshine by the afternoon as well.

Sunshine returns Friday and lows drop into the low to mid-60s! Highs are near 86 degrees. There is a small chance for a shower in our far northeastern counties.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we will continue to see sunshine and lower humidity this weekend! A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, especially for our northeastern counties. We are tracking another cold front to move in mid-week next week.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

