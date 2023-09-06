Tennessee linebacker to miss multiple weeks, report says

Pili sustained an upper body injury, the report said.
Keenan Pili
Keenan Pili(Tennessee Athletics)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili will miss multiple weeks this season after getting injured in the Vols’ opener against Virginia Saturday, according to a report from WVLT News partner VolQuest.

Pili sustained an upper body injury, the report said.

Tennessee took home a win against Virginia in Nashville Saturday with a 49-13 win. They play Austin Peay this Saturday at 5 p.m.

