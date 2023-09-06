Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US

FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages with cell service on Wednesday.

Atlanta News First and the website Downdetector.com noted an increase in Verizon outages for Atlanta-area customers in the afternoon.

Other customers reported issues across Georgia, as well as in Alabama, to the Verizon Support account on X, previously known as Twitter.

In a response message on X, Verizon Support acknowledged “an outage reported in Georgia,” but the company said repairs were being worked on.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Dishman, 25
Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child
Knoxville's Sunsphere
Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body found in water
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

This image provided by Gianluca Masi shows the comet C/2023 P1 Nishimura and its tail seen from...
Across the Northern Hemisphere, now’s the time to catch a new comet before it vanishes for 400 years
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Here is a list of events to Find Your Fun this weekend
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
East Tennessee mom shares story of daughter’s fight against rare brain tumor
‘She will always be a cancer patient’ | Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Tropical Storm Lee strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday as it churned through the open...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean