Vols baseball team to play exhibition game at First Horizon Park in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Volunteer football fans took over Nashville last weekend as they watched the Vols thump Virginia in its home opener. Soon, a different Vols team will make its presence felt in the Music City.

The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park, in conjunction with the University of Tennessee and Samford University, announced the Vols and the Bulldogs will play a fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring college baseball back to Hit City one final time in 2023,” General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English said. “It is an honor to bring UT baseball to Middle Tennessee while also hosting an up-and-coming mid-major program in Samford.”

Tickets are on sale now. Concourse-level seating starts at $10, while Club Level seats are available for $20. Club Suites and Field Suites are also available. All tickets can be purchased here. Tennessee will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout.

Gates open at noon.

The Volunteers are coming off a 44-22 season (16-14 SEC). Tennessee swept the Clemson regional before beating Southern Miss in a best-of-three super regional series to make their sixth appearance in the NCAA College World Series, where they took home a fifth-place finish.

Samford won the Southern Conference’s regular season and conference tournament with a 37-25 (15-6 SoCon) record. The team was booted from the Hattiesburg regional by Southern Miss.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.