Vols baseball team to play exhibition game at First Horizon Park in Nashville

Tennessee will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout.
FILE
FILE(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Volunteer football fans took over Nashville last weekend as they watched the Vols thump Virginia in its home opener. Soon, a different Vols team will make its presence felt in the Music City.

The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park, in conjunction with the University of Tennessee and Samford University, announced the Vols and the Bulldogs will play a fall exhibition game at First Horizon Park on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring college baseball back to Hit City one final time in 2023,” General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Adam English said. “It is an honor to bring UT baseball to Middle Tennessee while also hosting an up-and-coming mid-major program in Samford.”

Tickets are on sale now. Concourse-level seating starts at $10, while Club Level seats are available for $20. Club Suites and Field Suites are also available. All tickets can be purchased here. Tennessee will serve as the home team and occupy the third base dugout.

Gates open at noon.

The Volunteers are coming off a 44-22 season (16-14 SEC). Tennessee swept the Clemson regional before beating Southern Miss in a best-of-three super regional series to make their sixth appearance in the NCAA College World Series, where they took home a fifth-place finish.

Samford won the Southern Conference’s regular season and conference tournament with a 37-25 (15-6 SoCon) record. The team was booted from the Hattiesburg regional by Southern Miss.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Dishman, 25
Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child
Knoxville's Sunsphere
Knoxville’s Sunsphere is changing colors and getting a visitors center
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body found in water
Jennifer Hickey, 47
Woman charged with elder abuse after Knoxville break-in, police say

Latest News

A woman has been charged with elder abuse after breaking into a Knoxville home Friday,...
Woman charged with elder abuse after Knoxville break-in, police say
A Publix set to open soon in Maryville is looking for employees. Store officials will be...
Upcoming Maryville Publix to host hiring event
Rebecca Dishman, 25, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of rape of a child.
Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child
Zoo Knoxville's Joe the Two-toed sloth hangs out inside the ARC
Wild Inside: Hanging out with Joe the Sloth
TBI solves Cumberland County murder mystery nearly 40 years after conviction
TBI solves Cumberland County murder mystery nearly 40 years after conviction