With money now approved for bridge, county commissioner feels it’s a missed opportunity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Knox Co. Commissioner Kyle Ward motioned to have $20 million from the State of Tennessee planned for a pedestrian bridge connecting South Knoxville to UT’s campus to be used for a mental health facility instead.

”I didn’t see any problem in asking the governor to move the money, it literally was just can we do this, would you be open to doing this officially, us asking as a county, and we didn’t even want to ask the question,” said Ward.

Ward, commissioner of the fourth district, speaks for people in neighborhoods from Sequoyah Hills to Pellissippi Parkway on the west side of Knoxville.

The day Ward was set to present his resolution to the Knox County Commission, he was caught in traffic caused by a crash where police said a driver under the influence of opioids hit and killed a young man, causing Ward to miss his chance to present his resolution, eventually ending any hopes of it being heard or discussed.

Ward felt he wasn’t given the professional courtesy of having his side heard, now he’s missed the chance to ask to use the money in a different way.

”That’s kind of my viewpoint, and maybe everybody doesn’t share my viewpoint, I don’t have an affinity love for bridges, maybe some people do, or more people than I thought of in this town did. I think solving our biggest problem this community faces, I think, is the best use of our resources at this point,” said Ward.

Officials with Knoxville’s mayor’s office directed WVLT back to a previous statement where Mayor Indya Kincannon said she was committed to fighting for infrastructure and advancing mental health resources, they also stressed the money could only be used for the bridge and nothing else.

”Maybe some more homeless people can sleep under that bridge if they finally get it done instead of rehabilitating them and getting them back into society,” said a frustrated and disappointed Ward.

