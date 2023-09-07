DCS sees uptick in abuse hotline calls as students return to school

The department has seen an uptick in calls about abuse to its hotline.
(wvlt)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As Tennessee children return to school, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is noticing a familiar trend.

“This is a typical trend we see this time of year,” said Alex Denis, spokeswoman for the department, in an email. “When children return to normal school/sports/community activities they interact with more adults. Everyone in Tennessee, by law, is a mandated reporter of suspected abuse or neglect. The increase in referrals proves the community doesn’t take that responsibility lightly, and we are thankful for that.”

Below are the number of calls and online reports DCS has received since May. The numbers show an upward trend after school started for Tennessee students.

May:

Calls Handled: 8,838

Online Referrals: 6,058

June:

Calls Handled: 7,978

Online Referrals: 4,099

July:

Calls Handled: 7,665

Online Referrals: 4,381

August:

Calls Handled: 9,533

Online Referrals: 6,927

