Exploring Tennessee: Hitting the trails at Panther Creek State Park

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Panther Creek State Park is 1,435 acres and offers numerous activities for everyone including camping, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and even disc golf.

For those wanting to go camping, the park offers up to 50 campground sites that are open year-round.

“The campground features sites with 20, 30 and 50 amp electricity. We have very nice, very modern bathhouses in the campground and even have wifi,” said park ranger Jason Chadwell.

Depending on what type of camping you are looking for, they offer a premium campground that offers sewage.

The park has something for everyone, including children, with a playground, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and even baseball fields.

Hamblen County has hosted the Tennessee State Disc Golf Championship since 2017. The park has been a part of the tournament with up to 400 competitors using the 18-hole disc golf course.

The biggest draw to the park is the trail system.

“We have a 28-mile trail system divided into 17 trails. We have eight miles designated for hiking only, 10 miles for hiking and horseback riding and another 10 miles for hiking and mountain biking,” said Chadwell.

Panther Creek State Park also provides programs during the summer months. You can go out on night hikes, canoe trips, and bird of prey programs to better understand the culture and natural resources of the park.

There’s even a barred owl named Oliver.

“They love animals, you take him to the classroom and the kids just absolutely love seeing the bird. You walk around and they are really quiet and raise their hand and ask questions,” said park ranger Jacob Mayfield.

Panther Creek State Park is located an hour north of Knoxville and just a short drive from Morristown.

