“He would want Lil’ Orange to be seen.” | Vol boat up for auction after owner dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An online sale of a small orange boat had made quite the splash online. For more than two decades, Ralph and Cheryl Campbell traveled with their boat, Lil Orange, and set sail on the waters of Canada to Ohio. The 1958 Lonestar was said to had really shined along the Tennessee River one game day.

“One of the judges came running down as we started her up and she was waving her arms. She had her little clipboard and said you can’t leave now the judging is almost done. And we looked at each other,” said Cheryl Campbell, the boat’s owner. “We wounded up winning first prize in the small boat. They called us the little orange dingy, and my husband was a little offended. They told us we got $500, and he crossed his arms and looked at me so proud and he goes she’s starting to pay for herself. I’ll never forget that.”

Campbell said strangers always stopped to take pictures with Lil Orange. She thinks it was the checkerboard bow and customized horn, which plays Rocky Top, that hooked fans.

“You can get them all day long. I think it was called redneck car horns. I ordered it online,” Campbell said.

Their last season was fall 2020 because Ralph was hospitalized that winter and died three days after their 46th anniversary.

“He would want Lil Orange to be seen and to be had fun in. Like I said we had her 24 years and we had more good times in that boat,” Campbell said.

Lil Orange is now up for charity auction where it now sits inside Powell Auction and Realty, LLC. Half of the proceeds will go to help Wreaths Across America, something Campbell said her husband also would have wanted.

Online bidding ends Sept. 15th. Right now the highest bid is $650.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.