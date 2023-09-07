Human remains in Cumberland County identified after nearly 40 years

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1983 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office charged a man for the murder of someone they couldn’t identify, although based on the skeletal remains they knew he was stabbed.

For 40 years nobody knew exactly who the victim was as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation they eventually asked Texas-based Othram Laboratories to help.

“Othram is in that tool belt is when you have no leads but you have DNA evidence at the crime scene,” said Kristen Mittelman with Othram.

Using remains from the victim, they pieced together a DNA profile and made a family tree from that which led them to identify the man as Kenneth Thompson who was an 18-year-old from Michigan.

“We provided law enforcement the lead and they contacted that family and they asked of someone was missing and immediately the answer was yes,” said Mittelman.

Thompson’s killer was arrested and charged quickly after the remains were found, according to TBI officials.

Othram Labs was able to make this discovery only because of DNA that people have donated that helped lead them to build a profile.

To help these investigators throughout the process, follow this link to learn how you can donate DNA so that you might be able to help law enforcement.

