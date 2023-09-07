‘It’s really a home’ | New affordable housing community cuts ribbon

Inskip Flats opens next month
INSKIP FLATS AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMUNITY
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inskip Flats, Knoxville’s newest affordable housing community funded by the city has cut the ribbon as construction nears completion.

The $2 million funded project is part of a bigger $38 million project called the Affordable Rental Development Fund (ARDF). This city-backed project builds new affordable living communities to households making under $40,000 per year.

“This is housing that is really needed for people in our service industry, teachers and bus drivers and trades people and the people who are the heart and soul of our community,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “I’m so glad that we have people in the private sectors who are building this kind of housing and I’m proud that the city of Knoxville’s helping finance it.”

The city of Knoxville is in a tough spot when it comes to living arrangements. The ARDF project hopes to continue alleviating some of those struggles facing lower income households.

“We do have a housing crunch and people can’t feel safe and secure if they’re spending half their income on housing. So, this is for people who need affordable housing and it’s already leased up. Sixty-six families are going to move in here in a couple weeks and have that sense of security of being able to afford to live here,” Kincannon said.

Inskip Flats has a unique look to it and developers looked to make these apartments energy efficient and beneficial to residents.

“Everybody deserves the highest quality of housing, I don’t think because its renting to somebody who makes less money that they deserve a lesser product,” said Southeast Capital CEO, Jake Varner. “To me it’s one of the best things that the low income housing tax credit program and THDA have done is they put some really good architectural standards in there. They required developers to build a high quality product and to me that’s tremendous.”

