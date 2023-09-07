Man arrested for fatal shooting in Cocke County, according to police

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday morning, the Cocke County Sheriff’s office responded to a call on Rankin Hill Road in Newport where a man, Gary Cameron, was shot and killed.

Police said Gary Cameron was dead when they arrived on the scene. According to witnesses, the shooter, Newport native Garrett Dustin Cameron, 33, threatened Gary Cameron with a firearm after an argument at the front door over obtaining Gary Cameron’s car keys. Garrett Cameron then shot Gary Cameron and threatened others in the house that he would kill them as well if they did not give him the keys to the vehicle, according to the police report.

According to the report, once Garrett Cameron received the keys, he tried to escape in Gary Cameron’s car but was stopped by deputies of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

Police report that Garrett Cameron is being charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, theft of property, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon, and unlawful drug paraphernalia use.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.